Azerbaijan's tax system plays key role in business formation and development: Minister

Azerbaijan's tax system plays a key role in business formation and development, the country’s minister of economy said on Friday.

Minister Mikayil Jabbarov made the remarks at an event on the topic “Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's tax system: to new challenges,” News.Az reports.

He noted that the effectiveness of the tax system of Azerbaijan lies not in tax fees, but in creating a favorable environment for entrepreneurial activity.

“We look positively at the future of Azerbaijan's business environment. Future reforms will create even better conditions for doing business, and also will encourage businessmen to conduct transparent business,” he said.

Moreover, Jabbarov stressed that Azerbaijan continues to increase exports of non-oil products.

“I would like to note that last year this figure amounted to $3 billion. We are focused on the dynamic development of the non-oil sector, as well as its exports,” he added.

News.Az