Azerbaijan's Top Diplomat meets with Director of Department of Eastern Neighborhood of European Commission

On December 7, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received a delegation led by Lawrence Meredith, the Director for the EU’s Eastern Neighbourhood and Institution Building at the European Commission, News.az reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) in various fields, especially economics, energy, investment, transport, etc., and the regional situation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the field of energy security, which is one of the main areas of cooperation with the EU, and stressed the importance of signing the Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan and the EU on July 18, 2022, from the standpoint of cooperation to increase gas exports to the EU, as well as for the development of alternative energy sources.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed the other party in detail about the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out in the liberated territories, the provocations of Armenia that threaten the work done, as well as the danger of mines. In this regard, it was pointed out that Armenia's failure to fulfill its obligations arising from the Tripartite Statement dated November 10, 2020, is the main threat to peace, security, and development in the region.

News.Az