Hikmet Hajiyev: Those who ordered missile strikes on Ganja are responsible for war crimes

The people in Armenia, who ordered missile strikes on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, are responsible for war crimes, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said during a visit to Ganja on Sunday.

Hajiyev reminded that Scud missiles were fired from the territory of Armenia at the city of Ganja on 11 October 2020.

“Several ready-to-launch Scud missiles were neutralized. One of the Armenian officials stated that their goal was to prevent even archaeologists from finding Ganja. Those people in Armenia who gave the order to launch missile strikes on Ganja are responsible for war crimes,” the top official added.

News.Az