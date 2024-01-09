Azerbaijan’s total exports amounted to $34bln in 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's total exports in January-December 2023 amounted to 33.9 billion US dollars, according to the January edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by 9.8 percent in January-December 2023, compared to the corresponding period of the last year, to stand at $3.3 billion.

During last year, the export of electricity increased by 3.3 times, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by 1.9 times, plastic and products by 19.3 percent, ferrous metal products by 13.3 percent, and fruits and vegetables by 8.7 percent.

The statistical value of joint agricultural and agro-industrial product exports increased by 6.2% to 969.2 million US dollars during January-December 2023. The value of agro-industrial products, a significant part of non-oil/gas exports, rose by 3.2% to 201 million US dollars.

Non-oil exports in December of last year increased by 3.8 percent to 314.3 million US dollars. Food product exports amounted to 106.6 million US dollars with an increase of 0.9 percent, and exports of non-food products increased by 5.4 percent to each 207.7 million US dollars.

News.Az