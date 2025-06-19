Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s tourism services turnover rises nearly by 9%

Azerbaijan’s mutual tourism services turnover grew by 8.8% in the first quarter of 2025, reaching $751.9 million, News.Az reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

During the reporting period, tourism service exports totaled $380.5 million, exceeding imports of $371.4 million and resulting in a surplus of $9.1 million.

    The number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad decreased by 0.7%, while the number of foreign visitors to Azerbaijan dropped by 1.1%. Of the $371.4 million spent by foreign countries on tourism services provided to Azerbaijani residents, 79.2% was linked to personal travel (excluding shuttle trade-related expenses).


