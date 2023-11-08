Azerbaijan’s Victory Day marked in liberated Lachin (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event marking Azerbaijan’s Victory Day has been organized in the country’s liberated Lachin city, News.Az reports.

The national anthem was played before the start of the festive event organized jointly by the Special Representation of Azerbaijani President and Baku Maintenance Service in Lachin district, which is part of the Eastern Zangezur Economic Region.

Then the flag march was held.

Along with the residents of Lachin, servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces took part in the march.

News.Az