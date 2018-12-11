Azercell stands by young volunteers

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, an active participant of career exhibitions organized with the view to stimulating the youth for a successful career, as well as to crea

Azercell continued to support the youth in the event organized within the frame of Azerbaijan Volunteers Solidarity Festive jointly sponsored by Azerbaijan Republic Youth Fund, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth and Sport and “Asan Service”.

The exhibition, which took place at the Baku Congress Center, was attended by all the student-youth volunteer movement members. The Human Resources Department employees of Azercell LLC informed the youth about the available vacancies and answered their questions. The youth were enlightened about recruitment procedures and career development in the company. It is worth noting that, since the date of its establishment, Azercell has applied international practices in human resources management. All the processes in this field, as well as the existing system, complies with modern international standards.

Azercell offers intercompany and international career opportunities, suitable environment and various experience exchange programs for its staff. The company holds regular training on Environment and Safety, First Aid, Fire-fighting trainings, health-related initiatives (vaccination, blood test). Thus, Azercell, as an Employer, introduces perspective professional promotion programs, high salary and social package. For this very reason, Azercell was able to achieve deep public confidence in its brand as a company with trustworthy corporate culture. According to researches by ACT international research and consulting company, Azercell was recognized as one of three Best Employers in our country for alluring salary and good working condition, staff treatment, promotion potentials and other criteria. Azercell is considered as the Best Employer among Mobile Operators. Notably, the survey conducted by Ernst & Young Azerbaijan among students and professional staff declared Azercell as one of the best 10 employers in the country. It is worth noting that, Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and the only telecom company in CIS awarded with the “Investors in People” Gold Level Certificate.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 per cent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 per cent of the territory (excluding 20% per cent of the occupied territories) and 99,8 per cent of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az