Azercell supports our schoolchildren at the International Olympiad in Informatics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani schoolchildren are participating at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI), one of the highly respected competitions in computer science worldwide, which takes place in Tsukuba, Japan.

In the competition which has brought together 340 students from 85 countries, Azerbaijan is represented by Abutalıb Namazov, IX grade student from Republican Lyceum with major in physics, mathematics and informatics, Murad Eynizada, IX grade student from secondary school No. 4 in Lankaran, Ziya Mukhtarov, XI grade student from Lyceum named after academician Zarifa Aliyeva and Rafail Saddatimov, XI grade student from secondary school No. 27 in Baku.

Standing out with the projects aimed at the development of education and children in our country, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan, is providing support to our schoolchildren. Thus, the local participants received a special training course at “Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of “Azercell Telecom” LLC before they left for Japan. The courses were aimed to facilitate the preparation of school children for Olympiads, enhance their scientific and creative initiatives, give them opportunity to demonstrate their scientific capabilities and conduct effective training with talented students excelled in various competitions.

Notably, Baku will host the International Olympiad in Informatics in 2019. Azerbaijani schoolchildren took part in this competition for the first time in 1994 in Switzerland. So far, Azerbaijan won 5 medals in this international contest, including 1 silver and 4 bronze medals. International Olympiad in Informatics is aimed to identify young fellows with special skills in computer sciences and promote informatics among young generation.

Azercell Telecom LLC wishes success to schoolchildren representing our country in the Olympiad in Japan!

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az