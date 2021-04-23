Azercell’s high-speed mobile internet continues to cover on and under the ground

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading operator is extensively expanding the LTE network

Azercell will continue to improve its LTE network in 2021 to provide all its subscribers with a more stable network and higher speed internet. In virtue of the activities in this regard, the coverage of Azercell's LTE network has been significantly enlarged since the beginning of this year.

Last year alone, the geographical coverage of Azercell's LTE network was expanded by about 11%, both in terms of population and territory. During the implementation of the expansion project to the end of March 2021 the network's population coverage increased to 85.3%, while geographical coverage surged to 72.8%.

During the first quarter of 2021, 201 LTE Radio Base Stations were upgraded within the framework of the project, and LTE technology was added to 50 existing Radio Base Stations. Thus, the total number of the stations of the LTE network has reached 2742.

Within the activities in this direction the LTE-Carrier Connection system is already available in 18 stations and tunnels of the Baku metro.

Remarkably, intensive works towards the expansion of new generation technology were carried out last year. Thus, 784 new 4G Radio Base Stations were installed in 2020. Some of these stations were put into operation in the territories liberated from occupation as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War. Suffice to say that, 118 new LTE stations were launched only during September-December last year.

The improvement of the 4G network and the increase in the number of Radio Base Stations have significantly affected the quality of services provided by Azercell and the speed of mobile internet. Looking through the volume of data traffic transmitted via LTE technology on the Azercell network over the past year, we can see that this figure has increased by 1.7 times. One of the important indicators is that about 71% of the total data traffic over the network is run through LTE technology.

Currently, Azercell's 4G network provides download speeds of up to 240 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 95 Mbps. Subscribers using Azercell's 4G technology will enjoy a number of advantages, such as watching large videos in higher quality, downloading and transferring these files faster, making uninterrupted voice calls and more.

Note that, the subscriber must have a mobile phone that supports 4G and a USIM SIM card to use the LTE network. To check 4G support on your SIM card, SMS 4G to 2525. If SIM Card fails, you may change the SIMs and get the offer in any sales or service points free of charge within the ongoing 4G campaign of Azercell. In this case, Azercell subscribers will receive a 5 GB internet package as a one-time bonus.

At present, Azercell is one of the “Best in class” mobile operators in terms of LTE network speed. It was confirmed by a benchmarking review conducted by Ericsson, a world-class telecommunications company. On the other hand, according to the results of an independent benchmarking test conducted by the European company Systemics in Azerbaijan last year, Azercell stays ahead of other mobile operators in the country in terms of indicators, such as LTE data transfer speed, information download time, and higher quality video transmission in the regions. The application of the Argela system, which allows real-time monitoring of the network, also creates additional opportunities to maintain a high-level LTE network quality.

