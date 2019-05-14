Azercell's "Mobile Dental Clinic" continues to organize free medical examinations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell, which aims to increase the quality of human life through the modern technologies, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy has supported the implementation of various social projects throughout its course of activity.

“Mobile Dental Clinic”, established with the initiative of Azercell, is among these projects. The clinic, which has visited boarding schools and orphanages in Baku and regions, organized the next dental examinations at Integration Training Boarding School N 11, in Bilgah settlement. 71 children were examined and provided with necessary treatment during a month-long visit.

Taking into account the absence of dental cabinets in most of the orphanages in Azerbaijan, “Azercell Telecom” LLC has equipped the "Mobile Dental Clinic" with advanced medical facilities. We would like to emphasize that, the main purpose of the clinic is to examine and treat children of boarding schools, deprived of parental care and infants settled in IDP and refugee camps.

It should be noted that, all examination and treatment arrangements are conducted by the “Caspian Compassion Project” Public Union, with the support of “Azercell Telecom” LLC.

