Azercell’s successful activity in the spotlight

“People’s Choice Stevie® Award” names Azercell as “Favorite Company of the year” in the field of telecommunication.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan, has extended the list of its achievements with “People’s Choice Stevie Award” and has become the top honor in the field of telecommunication. Notably, this nomination awards the companies based on the number of votes deciding the winners in a variety of industries. More than 22,000 votes were cast. Stevie winners were selected from more than 3,900 nominations received from organizations and individuals in 74 nations. Improvement in the quality of mobile communication, expansion of 4G network in the regions, provision of high-speed internet in remote areas, application of modern services and new business solutions, modernization of customer service, as well as various projects such as, making life easier through mobile technologies and other initiatives have made a huge contribution to this success of Azercell.

Remarkably, “Stevie Award” aims to generate public recognition of the accomplishments of various organizations in the world. The mission of this competition is to increase the profile of exemplary organizations, evaluate the operation of various agencies distinguished in mass media, business world and the public at large.

It is worth noting that, in 2018 Azercell was honored with Bronze “Stevie Award” in “The Telecommunications Company of the Year ”, “Corporate Social Responsibility Program (in Europe) of the Year” nominations.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 per cent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 per cent of the territory (excluding 20% per cent of the occupied territories) and 99,8 per cent of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

