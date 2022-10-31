Azercosmos exports services worth $19.3 million to 38 countries in nine months

Azercosmos exports services worth $19.3 million to 38 countries in nine months

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercosmos OJSC exported services (satellite and telecom services) worth $19.3 million to 38 countries in January-September of this year, according to the October edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications, News.az reports.

Azercosmos` revenues from export of services for the reported term made up 82% of its total revenues.

The leading countries that used resources of Azеrcosmos are the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, the UAE and Pakistan.

News.Az