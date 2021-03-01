Yandex metrika counter

Azercosmos exports services worth $2 million to 21 countries in January 2021

  • Economics
  • Share
Azercosmos exports services worth $2 million to 21 countries in January 2021

Azercosmos OJSC delivered services (satellite and telecom services) worth $1,98 million to 21 countries in January of this year, according to the February edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications.

Azercosmos` revenues from the export of services for the reported term made up 84% of its total revenues, the company said.

The leading countries that used resources of Azеrcosmos are the UK, France, the US, the UAE, Pakistan and Turkey.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      