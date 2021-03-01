Azercosmos exports services worth $2 million to 21 countries in January 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercosmos OJSC delivered services (satellite and telecom services) worth $1,98 million to 21 countries in January of this year, according to the February edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications.

Azercosmos` revenues from the export of services for the reported term made up 84% of its total revenues, the company said.

The leading countries that used resources of Azеrcosmos are the UK, France, the US, the UAE, Pakistan and Turkey.

