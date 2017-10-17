Azercosmos OJSC taken out from subordination of Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies

Azercosmos OJSC has been taken out from subordination of Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies, APA reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree on approval of amendments in Azerbaijani President’s order on “Establishment of Azercosmos Open Joint-Stock Company” dated May 3, 2010.

According to the order, the words “under the Ministry of Transport and Communication and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Republic” have been replaced by the words “Republic of Azerbaijan”.

