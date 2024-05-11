Azercosmos to attend CABSAT MENA 2024 international exhibition in Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercosmos, the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will participate in the CABSAT MENA 2024 international exhibition to be held in Dubai, the UAE, on May 21-23 .

CABSAT, the Middle East’s flagship event for content, broadcast, satellite, media, and entertainment, will celebrate its 30th anniversary with its highly anticipated return to the Dubai World Trade Centre.CABSAT has evolved over the years to align with the latest trends and technologies in the MEASA region. Organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre in partnership with key stakeholders from the MEASA media industry, it features insightful presentations, panel discussions, workshops, product demonstrations, and technology master classes, along with a diverse culture of knowledge sharing.

News.Az