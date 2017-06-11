"Azersu": The composition of water in Tagiyev settlement meets the standards

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azersu" OJSC disseminated information in connection with mass poisoning in Sumgayit.

The head of the press service of OJSC Anar Jabrailli told APA-Economics that immediately after the publication of relevant information in the mass media, specialists of the state enterprise were sent to the scene of the incident, who immediately started checking: "Several samples were taken from the water in Tagiyev and in neighboring districts. During the preliminary check were not reveal any changes in the composition of the water, the liquid meets with norms and standards. Despite this, research and testing continues".

A. Jabrailli added that the provision of water to the village of Tagiyev is carried out through a water pipe from Khachmaz: "The population thinks that the water supply comes from the Jeyranbatan lake. But this is not so. Water comes to this village from Khachmaz. Water supply of Sumgayit, Jeyranbatan settlement and part of Absheron district is also carried out by means of this water pipe. However, it is interesting that the incident is registered only in one place".

