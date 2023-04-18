Aziz Alekberli: Western Azerbaijan Community aims to convey crimes committed by Armenia in last 200 years to world community

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the main tasks of the Western Azerbaijan Community is to convey to the world community the crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis in the last 200 years, the community chairman, Aziz Alekberli, who is a member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Alekberli noted that Azerbaijan managed to deliver Karabakh realities to the world community. “The recognition of the results of the 44-day Patriotic War by the world community also shows that this issue is important,” he said.

The community chairman stressed that there is a great need for young people to convey the truths of Western Azerbaijan to the world community. For this purpose, training will be organized for volunteer young people.

News.Az