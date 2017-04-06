AZPROMO signs MoU with Korea International Trade Association
Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).
Under the MoU, AZPROMO and KITA will develop economic, trade and investment relations, and exchange experience in encouraging export and foreign investments, AzerTag reports.
