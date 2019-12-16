Baba Rzayev: "Installation of generators at metro stations completed by 100 percent"

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The installation of generators at all stations of the “Baku Metro System” has already been completed by 100 percent”, said Baba Rzayev, President of “Azerenerg

“The central control panel is already in the main office of Baku Metro Operator, and delivery and acceptance works have already been completed there. Some 17 generators have been installed at our 10 substations with the power of 2500, 2000 and 1000 kilovolts, and new power sources with the power of 39 mega-Watts have been created and transferred to the reserve. The works have been completed at a very high level”, B. Rzayev stressed.

News.Az

