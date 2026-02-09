Bad Bunny turns Super Bowl into Puerto Rico tribute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bad Bunny delivered a visually striking and emotionally charged Super Bowl halftime show, transforming one of the world’s biggest stages into a celebration of Puerto Rican culture, identity and unity.

The 13-minute performance at Levi’s Stadium felt like a cinematic tribute to his homeland. The field was redesigned to resemble the Puerto Rican countryside, complete with sugarcane fields and plantain trees. Rising dramatically from the center of the stadium, the global superstar opened with fan favorites “Tití Me Preguntó” and “Yo Perreo Sola,” performing alongside a large group of dancers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A major highlight came when Bad Bunny stepped onto “La Casita,” a pink concrete-brick house set inspired by his Puerto Rico residency show. In a theatrical moment, he crashed through the roof into a furnished interior before exiting the front door and jumping onto a white truck to perform “EoO.” During another emotional scene, he handed a Grammy award to a young boy sitting in front of a television, a symbolic nod to dreams becoming reality.

The show also featured carefully curated fashion. Styled by longtime collaborators Storm Pablo and Marvin Douglas Linares, Bad Bunny first appeared in a cream-colored outfit featuring a collared shirt, cropped sweater, chinos and sneakers. Later, he changed into a cream double-breasted suit and tie, maintaining a clean, elegant visual theme.

As expected from a Super Bowl halftime show, surprise guests elevated the spectacle. Lady Gaga appeared during “Monaco,” performing “Die With a Smile,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars, while a wedding ceremony unfolded on stage. Gaga wore a baby-blue flamenco-style dress decorated with Puerto Rico’s national flower.

Later, Latin music icon Ricky Martin joined the performance. Sitting beneath a plantain tree, referencing Bad Bunny’s recent album imagery, Martin performed a song highlighting the displacement of local communities in Puerto Rico.

Social and cultural messages were woven throughout the show. During “El Apagón,” dancers dressed as traditional Puerto Rican farmers climbed symbolic power poles representing the island’s energy crisis. Bad Bunny himself climbed one pole while waving the Puerto Rican flag.

The performance shifted toward a message of unity during “CAFé CON RON.” Holding a football labeled “Together we are America,” Bad Bunny shouted “God Bless America” and named countries across Latin America and the Caribbean. Behind him, a screen displayed the message: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” referencing his recent Grammy speech.

He closed the show with “DtMF,” an emotional ballad reflecting on time and relationships. Surrounded by dancers and musicians, the finale celebrated community, culture and shared identity.

Bad Bunny has long been open about his love for Puerto Rico and his support for immigrant communities. Those themes are central to his latest album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, which recently won Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Ahead of the show, the artist said the project was about reconnecting with his roots, culture and history. Bringing that message to the Super Bowl stage, he said, was something he never imagined.

Despite criticism from some political figures and commentators ahead of the event, the performance reinforced Bad Bunny’s global influence and cultural impact. The artist has continued to reach new career milestones, including a record-breaking concert residency in Puerto Rico and historic Grammy wins.

For Bad Bunny, the moment was ultimately about gratitude. As he said before the show, he is focused on appreciating the journey and living fully in the present, a message that echoed through one of the most culturally charged halftime performances in recent Super Bowl history.

