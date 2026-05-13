Pedro Pascal steps out with sister Lux ahead of new film

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Pedro Pascal was spotted spending time with his sister, Lux Pascal, during a casual outing in New York City on Tuesday, May 12.

The 51-year-old actor, best known for his roles in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, appeared in high spirits as he walked through Manhattan alongside his 33-year-old sister. Pedro drew attention with a stylish custom Chanel jacket while enjoying the day in the city, News.Az reports, citing IMDB.

The appearance comes shortly after Pedro attended a special promotional event for The Mandalorian & Grogu in London. The actor joined director Jon Favreau and posed with Stormtroopers during the UK Surprise and Delight Event held at Outernet.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the Star Wars franchise, with The Mandalorian & Grogu set to arrive in theaters on May 22, 2026.

News.Az