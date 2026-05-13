Pedro Pascal steps out with sister Lux ahead of new film
Pedro Pascal was spotted spending time with his sister, Lux Pascal, during a casual outing in New York City on Tuesday, May 12.
The 51-year-old actor, best known for his roles in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, appeared in high spirits as he walked through Manhattan alongside his 33-year-old sister. Pedro drew attention with a stylish custom Chanel jacket while enjoying the day in the city, News.Az reports, citing IMDB.
The appearance comes shortly after Pedro attended a special promotional event for The Mandalorian & Grogu in London. The actor joined director Jon Favreau and posed with Stormtroopers during the UK Surprise and Delight Event held at Outernet.
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Fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the Star Wars franchise, with The Mandalorian & Grogu set to arrive in theaters on May 22, 2026.
By Aysel Mammadzada