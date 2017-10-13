Bagiyan: 'It is not prestigious to learn Russian in Armenia'

"It is not prestigious to learn Russian in Armenia because it is not economically profitable."

"The low level of knowledge of the Russian language, especially among schoolchildren, is primarily due to the economic component. It is not necessary to know the Russian language to get a highly paid job. "

Oxu.Az reports with reference to RIA Novosti that the statement came from acting Deputy Executive Director for Academic Affairs of the Moscow State University after Lomonosov Jean Bagiyan.

However, according to him, this issue is gradually being resolved: after Armenia's joining the EEU, more and more representatives of the business sector are interested in opening up firms with Russian capital.

According to Bagiyan, this should help improve the knowledge of the Russian language in the republic.

Earlier, the need to know the Russian language in Armenia in a conversation with journalists was noted by the Minister of Education of the Republic Levon Mkrtchyan.

He recalled that, firstly, it is the working language of the EEU countries, and secondly, it is the language of scientists engaged in natural sciences in Armenia.

News.Az

