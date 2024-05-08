Baku, Sofia set to resume direct flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku and Sofia will resume direct flights in June this year, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria business meeting in Baku, News.Az reports.“In June this year, we will resume direct flights between Baku and Sofia, which will have a positive impact not only on increasing the number of tourists visiting our capitals and countries, but also facilitate our B2B contacts between businesses of the two countries,” Minister Jabbarov stated.

