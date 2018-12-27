Baku among top 3 cities for Russian citizens' New Year trips

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minsk, Baku and Astana were recognized as the best cities for New Year trips among Russian citizens, Trend reports via RIA Novosti.

The ranking of the CIS cities is based on an analysis of the popularity of tourist trips in the winter of 2018–2019.

Logoisk and Silichi resorts in Belarus, Shahdag and Tufandag resorts in Azerbaijan and Shymbulak resort in Kazakhstan are among the most popular ski resorts.

As a rule, tourists visit cities and countries of the CIS in the winter for 3-7 days. Russian tourists spend on winter tours to cities and resorts of the CIS an average of $50-$100 a day.

The least expensive tours in the CIS are to Uzbekistan and Moldova.

News.Az

