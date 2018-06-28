Baku: Armenia conceals a significant portion of its military potential from the control regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Such behavior of Armenia is a manifestation of irresponsibility, disregard for the norms and principles of international law."

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev, expressed his attitude towards the comment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia on the military exercises planned by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

"Roughly violating the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, Armenia occupied the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, resorting to the use of military force. Continuing the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and illegal military activities there, Armenia thereby clearly violates the fundamental principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and deployment of armed forces on the territory of the country only with the consent of the host state, which form the basis of security and trust-building measures, according to the Vienna Document of the OSCE. In addition, Armenia conceals a significant portion of its military potential from the control regime, concentrating a large number of military equipment and personnel in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. As a result, in violation of the principle of reciprocity provided for in the Vienna Document, Armenia continues to report incorrect information about its military potential and its activities and grossly violates its obligations. Such behavior of Armenia is a manifestation of irresponsibility, disregard for the norms and principles of international law.

"The continued occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces and the accompanying continuation of the use of force against Azerbaijan by Armenia remains the main threat to regional peace and security," he said.

News.Az

News.Az