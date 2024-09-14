Baku, Belgrade to sign agreement on increased Azerbaijani gas supplies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku and Belgrade are set to sign an agreement for additional gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Serbia.

The announcement was made by Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović following a meeting with Srbijagas President Dušan Bajatović, the ministry said in a statement , News.Az reports.The minister expressed satisfaction with the current levels of gas storage in Serbia and Hungary, and confirmed that additional gas supplies from Azerbaijan have been agreed upon."In November, we will have 750 million cubic meters of gas in the Banatski Dvor facility and 163 million cubic meters in Hungary’s gas storage," Handanović said. "We have also agreed on additional volumes from Azerbaijan, which will be formalized in the near future based on our needs."Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, speaking at a press conference in Baku on September 2, revealed that Azerbaijan plans to gradually increase its gas exports to Serbia to 1 billion cubic meters per year.On November 15, 2023, SOCAR and Srbijagas signed an agreement for the supply of up to 400 million cubic meters of gas per year from Azerbaijan to Serbia for 2024-2026, with potential increases starting in 2027.

News.Az