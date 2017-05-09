Baku, Bratislava explore ways of expanding relations
Azerbaijani Charge d'Affaires in Slovakia Jafar Huseynzade has met with Mayor of Bratislava Ivo Nesrovnal to discuss how to broaden relations between the two countries` capitals, AzerTag reports.
They also discussed the signing of a protocol on friendship and cooperation between Baku City Executive Authority and Bratislava Mayor`s Office, and explored prospects for cooperation in park building and experience exchange in urban planning, water, electricity and transportation management.
Earlier, Bratislava authorities gave an initial consent to the installation of a bust of an Azerbaijani culture figure and the building of a park named after Baku in the Slovak capital.
News.Az