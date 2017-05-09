Baku, Bratislava explore ways of expanding relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Charge d'Affaires in Slovakia Jafar Huseynzade has met with Mayor of Bratislava Ivo Nesrovnal to discuss how to broaden relations between the two countries` capitals, AzerTag reports.

They also discussed the signing of a protocol on friendship and cooperation between Baku City Executive Authority and Bratislava Mayor`s Office, and explored prospects for cooperation in park building and experience exchange in urban planning, water, electricity and transportation management.

Earlier, Bratislava authorities gave an initial consent to the installation of a bust of an Azerbaijani culture figure and the building of a park named after Baku in the Slovak capital.

News.Az

