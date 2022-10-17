Baku calls on Yerevan to cease fake pretexts to evade its commitments on Zangazur corridor

Armenia should cease fake pretexts to evade its commitments under the Trilateral Statement of November 2020 to link auto and railroads through Zangazur corridor, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Monday, News.Az reports.

“To suggest 3 unrealistic options of check points for connectivity ignoring 20 months-long discussions is not a good policy,” the ministry noted.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan earlier said that Yerevan proposed to open three checkpoints on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to ensure communication between Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan and other territories.

News.Az