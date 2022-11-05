Baku calls Yerevan’s destructiveness under influence of third parties ‘unacceptable’

Baku calls Yerevan’s destructiveness under influence of third parties ‘unacceptable’

Baku calls Yerevan’s destructiveness under influence of third parties ‘unacceptable’

+ ↺ − 16 px

At a time when new cooperation opportunities are emerging in the region and Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale restoration work in its liberated territories, any provocative steps and Armenia’s demonstrating destructiveness under the influence of third parties are unacceptable, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Saturday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day, News.Az reports.

FM Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan will never allow this and decisively suppress all provocations.

“Our position is clear. We favor the normalization of relations based on international law,” the top diplomat added.

News.Az