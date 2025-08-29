Baku celebrates Türkiye’s Victory and Armed Forces Days

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 29, the Embassy of Türkiye in Azerbaijan held an official reception in Baku to commemorate Turkish Victory Day and Armed Forces Day.

The event brought together state and governmental officials, ambassadors, military attaches, representatives of international organizations and public figures, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The event commenced with the performance of national anthems of both countries.

Birol Akgün, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, read out a congratulatory letter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the occasion of the August 30 – Türkiye’s Victory Day.

He described August 30 and November 8 as brilliant victories for Türkiye and Azerbaijan in their struggle for independence, also lauding the latest breakthrough towards peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In his remarks, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, stated that the relations between the two countries are at the highest level, highlighting that both countries’ leaders played an exceptional role in this regard.

“The existing historical, religious, economic, and cultural ties enable new opportunities for developing bilateral military cooperation,” Valiyev added.

News.Az