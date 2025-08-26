Azerbaijani servicemen join commando courses in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the military education cooperation agreement between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, another group of servicemen from the Combined Arms Army has departed for Isparta, Türkiye, to take part in the Mountain Commando Course

During the course to be conducted under the command of the Mountain Commando School and Training Center servicemen will acquire modern combat methods applicable day and night in different conditions, as well as gain knowledge about the capabilities of new technologies, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

The main objective of the course is to further improve the combat skills of commando units and increase the level of professionalism of the personnel.

News.Az