Baku City Circuit Company talks on incident during F1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The Baku City Circuit Operations Company has issued a statement about the accident that occurred during the practice session of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 26.

The first practice session of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been canceled due to shifting of the manhole, Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend.

"Despite all the safety and regulatory measures, the main reason for the incident is the invisible malfunction,” Baku City Circuit Operations Company said. “The safety of the pilots is always important for us.”

More than 300 manholes on the track have been re-checked and the next race session has started.

