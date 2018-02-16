Baku comments on US intelligence’s forecast on possible clashes between Armenia, Azerbaijan in 2018

Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that the continuation of the occupation of its territories by Armenia remains a major threat to regional security and peace.

Spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev has commented on issues reflected in the Worldwide Threat Assessment Report of the U.S. intelligence agencies in connection with the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

It is hipocritical, irresponsible and unserious to speak about peace in conditions when Armenia keeps Azerbaijani territories under military occupation, continues illegal actions in the occupied lands and attempts to annex the areas.

The heads of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing states have repeatedly stated inadmissibility and instability of existing status quo. In order to change the status quo based on occupation it is necessary to ensure the complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani lands and avert the factor of military risk for the political settlement of the conflict.

