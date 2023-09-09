Baku condemns sham “elections” in certain territories of Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the sham “elections” in certain territories of Ukraine, News.Az reports.

The statement reads: “Azerbaijan and Ukraine recognize and support each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Proceeding from that Azerbaijan states that any elections in the territory of Ukraine can be legitimate if it is held in accordance with the Constitution and legislation of this state.

This principled position of Azerbaijan is based on universally acceptable norms and principles of international law regarding the respect for rights of States inherent in their sovereignty.

Recent “elections” in the part of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territories did not meet this criteria, and therefore cannot have any legal effect whatsoever.”

News.Az