Baku Energy Forum to take place next month

On June 5-6, the 29th Baku Energy Forum will be held on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week traditionally hosted in Azerbaijan.

The Baku Energy Forum is an important discussion platform for highlighting the main directions of the energy field, News.Az reports.More than 600 representatives are expected to participate in the forum, which will be held at the Baku Congress Center. In addition to Azerbaijan, the list of participants will include companies from the US, Australia, the UK, Bulgaria, the UAE, China, Algeria, France, Italy, Norway, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Türkiye, Japan, Germany and other countries.Plenary panels themed “International Cooperation for Energy Security and Sustainability”, “Unlocking Sustainable Energy: Green Energy Potential in the Caspian Region”, “International Gas Supply” will be held within the forum.

