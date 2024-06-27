Baku expects positive news on peace treaty with Yerevan in near future

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday stated that Baku expects positive news on a peace treaty with Yerevan in the near future.

“We are working on signing a treaty on lasting peace with Armenia. Azerbaijan has presented its last draft on peace treaty to Armenia a couple days ago,” Bayramov said at a joint media briefing with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili in Tbilisi, News.Az reports.“The positive advancements were made with respect to signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. There are ongoing contacts between the delimitation commissions and we will hear positive news on the peace agreement in the near future,” the top diplomat added.

News.Az