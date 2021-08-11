Baku Expo Center to host 7th Baku International Book Fair

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 7th Baku International Book Fair will be held from 22 to 26 September at Baku Expo Center.

The purpose of the fair is to promote and popularize books and reading habit while familiarizing visitors with the print media of both Azerbaijani and foreign publishers. The fair’s aim is to support the publishing business and to connect publishers and bookstores for potential co-operation. This Book Fair aims at ensuring an exchange of experience and views on the development of the book business in the digital era.

Baku International Book Fair 2021 will be dedicated to the 880th anniversary of a great Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi, a prominent figure in world literature.

The fair will feature publishing and printing houses, as well as bookstores and cultural centres; it is expected that about 200 companies from different countries will take part in the fair.

Baku International Book Fair 2021 is a unique opportunity for various businesses to demonstrate and sell their printed products, as well as to negotiate and sign lucrative contracts with both local and foreign publishers and authors, as well as national publishing and printing companies.

Participants and visitors will enjoy an interesting programme of additional events during five days of the fair.

The organiser of the exhibition is the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Organizational support is provided by Caspian Event Organisers (CEO).

The organiser of the event will provide exhibitors with an exhibition space of up to 6 m2, including necessary equipment.

To participate in the Baku International Book Fair exhibition and receive more detailed information, please contact the organizers at +994124041000, bookfair@ceo.az

News.Az

News.Az