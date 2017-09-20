Baku Expo Center to host International Education Exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku Expo Center will host the 11th Azerbaijan International Education Exhibition on October 6-8, AzerTag reports.

The Education exhibition is a unique platform, where for visitors open a wide choice opportunity, both in the specialty and in the places of study. One of the important factors about this event is that this is the only exhibition in the country which is organised with the official support of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The exhibition also has the support of the Azerbaijan Fund for the Promotion of Export and Investment (AZPROMO) and the National Confederation of Entrepreneur Organisations (Employers) of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The organiser of the exhibition is Caspian Event Organisers (CEO).

This year Azerbaijan, Austria, Belarus, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia and many other countries will present their universities, schools, colleges, training centres and courses. Among the local high schools are Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry, Azerbaijan State University of Economics, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, Azerbaijan Technical University, Azerbaijan Technological University, Baku State University, Baku Engineering University, National Aviation Academy, Azerbaijani-French University (UFAZ), Azerbaijan Technological University (Ganja), etc. For the first time in the Education exhibition will participate Western University. Local company - CELT Colleges will present its programs of study abroad.

The Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which takes an active part at the exhibition, will provide information on their plans and programs for upcoming years.

This year the Education exhibition is distinguished by its extensive business program, which includes B2B meetings, a seminar entitled “My future profession and the path leading to it”.

In general, within the framework of the exhibition, visitors will be presented with bachelors, masters and postgraduate programs, foreign language courses, internships and training sessions. Exhibition visitors will have the opportunity to speak to representatives of leading higher education institutions directly and ask the questions that interest them to find out how to begin the application process, what is the best way to prepare for it, what are the timescales for supplying documents, the price of education, the accommodation available, the ranking of institutions and subjects and many other important details.

Parallel with the Education exhibition will be held the 11th Azerbaijan International Career exhibition.

News.Az

News.Az