Baku gears up for exciting Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP with new fan activities

The Baku City Circuit operating company is finalizing preparations for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, set to take place from September 13-15.

This year, fans will enjoy a range of new entertainment activities on the boulevard, enhancing their Grand Prix experience, News.Az reports.

Highlights include a Pit Stop Challenge, where participants will compete to change the wheels of a racing car in the shortest time possible. The top-performing team will win prizes such as autographs and a tour of the paddock.

Additionally, a Fan Forum will be hosted in the fan zone on Seaside Boulevard, featuring meet-and-greets with world-renowned F1 drivers. The event will also include various other entertainment options for visitors.

News.Az 

