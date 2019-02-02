Baku holds International Conference on Azerbaijani Youth Policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 31, with financial support of Azerbaijani Youth Foundation and the Ministry of Youth and Sport, Azerbaijani-American Youth Association has organized international conference on Azerbaijani Youth Policy at Baku Congress Center.

The international conference has been delegated by youth organization representatives from Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Georgia.

At the opening session of the conference, the chairman of Azerbaijani-American Youth Association Mr. Vugar Ahmadov has greeted all the participants and mentioned that this conference serves for development of international cooperation on youth policy among the Azerbaijan and international community. He has mentioned that Azerbaijan is one of the countries where youth policy is actively implemented and there is a strong government support in this field. Large number of actors in Azerbaijani youth policy make the youth work more effective and result oriented. Youth work turned out into the main activity among the young people in Azerbaijan and there are hundreds of youth organizations functioning for this purpose. Azerbaijan is one of the seldom countries which has Youth policy and Sport Department at the Presidential Administration, as well as Azerbaijani Youth Foundation which regularly awards grants to youth organizations and to young individuals.

The international conference introduces the achievements of Azerbaijan in the field of youth policy and the perspective of international cooperation. He said that the international conference will discuss how can policies enable young people to be active citizens, how can they support young people to be included in society and to realize their potential and aspirations.

Plenary sessions on the topic of resources and opportunities for youth organizations in Azerbaijan presented by speaker of Azerbaijani Youth Foundation and the current measures on effective youth policy in Azerbaijan by the representative of Presidential Administration department of youth and sport, were organized during the conference. In the next session international participants have presented the youth policy in their respective country. The conference continued its work with the working group sessions on new project ideas and new opportunities for international cooperation.

News.Az

