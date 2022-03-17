Baku hosted next round of Azerbaijan-EU security dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 3rd round of Azerbaijan-EU security dialogue took place in Baku, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"I am thankful to Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service for fruitful exchange on regional issues, energy/cyber security, combatting drug trafficking, illegal migration, etc.," wrote Mr. Hajiyev.

