Baku hosts 15th plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

The 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) officially began in Baku on Wednesday, chaired by Azerbaijan.

The event, which brings together 35 parliamentary delegations and nearly 280 members, will focus on discussing key issues, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Recognized as an important platform for parliamentary diplomacy, the APA plays a crucial role in promoting dialogue among the legislative bodies of its member countries.

Among the notable figures attending the session in Baku are Puan Maharani, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Indonesia, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Natalya Kochanova, Speaker of the Republic Council of Belarus, Khalid Hilal Nasser Al Maawali, Speaker of the Consultative Council of Oman, and other prominent officials.

