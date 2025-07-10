+ ↺ − 16 px

The 3rd extraordinary session of the General Assembly of the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) officially opened in Baku today, bringing together international delegates to discuss global civil defense strategies.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov attended the event, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the opening ceremony, the Prime Minister read out President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the participants of the session.

Baku hosts 3rd extraordinary session of ICDO General Assembly

News.Az