Baku hosts 3rd int'l conference on cultural heritage and right of return

The meeting began with a screening of a video highlighting the activities of the Western Azerbaijan Community, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Adalat Valiyev, Head of the Presidential Administration’s Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority, read out President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the conference participants.

The conference features discussions on the status of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis in the territory of Armenia, the protection and revival of this heritage, as well as the assessment of the right of return in the context of international law and the protection of cultural heritage.

The event includes panel sessions on “The Right of Return and Cultural Heritage: Legal and Moral Foundations”, “Tangible Heritage: Protecting the Physical Foundations of Return”, “Intangible Heritage: Revitalizing the Living Foundations of Return”, and “International Cooperation: Mobilizing Global Support”.

The meeting brings together more than 100 foreign guests and local experts from over 60 countries.