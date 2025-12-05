President Aliyev stresses Azerbaijanis’ right to return to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has called for the restoration of Azerbaijanis’ cultural heritage in Armenia and reaffirmed their right to return to their ancestral lands. His remarks were delivered on Thursday to participants of the 3rd International Conference on “Cultural Heritage and the Right of Return: Restoring the Cultural Heritage of Azerbaijanis Displaced from Armenia as a Path to Justice, Reconciliation and Peace.”

Addressing the conference, Aliyev recalled the historical hardships faced by Azerbaijanis, including forced deportations and massacres over the last two centuries. He highlighted that “hundreds of thousands of our compatriots were forced to leave their native lands and seek refuge in Azerbaijan” following violent campaigns and unlawful relocations between 1905 and 1991, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

The president also stressed the destruction and appropriation of cultural property in Armenia, saying that “Armenia has historically destroyed the rich tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis in Western Azerbaijan, including sacred sites and cemeteries, in an effort to erase traces of our people from its territory.” He called for international support, noting that “it is extremely important for the international community to support us in assessing the crimes committed against Azerbaijanis under international law.”

Highlighting the right of return, Aliyev underlined that “ensuring the return of Azerbaijanis forcibly displaced from Armenia, within the framework of international law, as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other key instruments, is a fundamental human right. This right entails not only physical return to the homeland, but also the restoration of the community’s spiritual integrity, cultural heritage, and historical memory.”

He emphasised that “restoring and protecting the Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia is a legitimate demand of our people and a necessity for respecting universal values, closing the chapter of hostility, and fostering mutual understanding between peoples.”

Aliyev also praised the constructive role of the Western Azerbaijan Community, which represents the interests of those directly affected by deportations and massacres, saying their approach “is patient, constructive, and open to dialogue, and operates in accordance with international law while respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.”

Referring to the recent peace initiatives, the president noted that “the meeting in Washington on 8 August 2025, mediated by the United States, where Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Joint Declaration and initialled a draft peace agreement, gives hope and confidence for the future coexistence of our peoples.” He expressed optimism that “the peace-loving members of the Western Azerbaijan Community will return to their ancestral lands and foster neighbourly relations between our peoples.”

Concluding his address, Aliyev said he was confident that the conference would contribute to understanding on cultural heritage protection and the right of return, and would be “an important step on the path to reconciliation and peace.”

News.Az