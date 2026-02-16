Baku hosts 4th Agrarian Startups and Innovation Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 4th Agrarian Startups and Innovation Forum is taking place in Baku, organized jointly by ADA University and Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.

Ahead of the forum, ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev, Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, and rectors of leading universities toured an exhibition showcasing agrarian startup projects, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Around 20 university startup teams are presenting projects at the forum, including solutions that incorporate artificial intelligence modules.

Winners of the startup competition are expected to receive awards during the forum’s official ceremony.

News.Az