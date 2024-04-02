Baku hosts 4th session of Azerbaijan-St. Petersburg Intergovernmental Commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 4th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Administration of Saint Petersburg was held in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov attended the event.

The session saw the signing of an action plan on cooperation in several fields between the Azerbaijani government and St. Petersburg administration, Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“We participated in the 4th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Administration of Saint Petersburg. Within the framework of this session, the "Action Plan on cooperation in the economic-trade, scientific-technical, and cultural fields between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Administration of Saint Petersburg (the Russian Federation) in 2024-2028" was signed. This agreement will bolster our partnership and provide support for various projects,” the minister said.

News.Az