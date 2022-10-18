Baku hosts board meeting of Asian Ombudsman Association

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) was held in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The meeting was held on the initiative of Sabina Aliyeva, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, AOA Vice President.

The Chief Ombudsman of Turkiye, the Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, and ombudspersons and human rights commissioners of Japan, Indonesia, and Iran also participated in the meeting.

Thus, at the meeting, ideas were exchanged on the strengthening of cooperation between the ombudsmen of the member countries of the organization regarding the effective protection of human rights and the exchange of experience between the ombudsman institutions that are members of the organization.

