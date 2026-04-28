Tesla Model Y clears US probe over steering concerns

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has closed its investigation into 120,089 2023 Tesla Model Y vehicles without requiring any action from Tesla, the agency said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The regulator launched a preliminary evaluation in early 2023 following two reports that the vehicles’ steering wheels could detach from the steering column due to a missing retaining bolt.

Tesla confirmed that both affected vehicles had been delivered without the retaining bolt and stated that the issue had been addressed under warranty.

According to the agency, both vehicles were manufactured during the first week of January 2023 at Tesla’s plants in Austin, Texas, USA and Fremont, California, USA. Each had undergone end-of-line repairs prior to delivery that involved removing and reinstalling the steering wheel.

The NHTSA reported that it did not identify any additional cases related to the issue and noted that both incidents occurred within the first 400 miles of driving. This suggests that any other potentially affected vehicles would likely have already experienced a similar steering wheel detachment.

The agency emphasized that the decision to close the investigation does not mean that no safety-related defect exists, adding that it could reopen the case or take further action if new information becomes available.

News.Az