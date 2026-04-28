Azerbaijan, Italy discuss expansion of defence cooperation in Rome

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Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov met with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Rome on Monday to discuss the strategic partnership between the two countries and its prospects.

The meeting, attended by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov, also included an exchange of detailed views on further developing cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational fields, as well as other issues of mutual interest, News.Az reported, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence.

In accordance with protocol, during the official welcoming ceremony, the defence ministers reviewed a guard of honour, after which the national anthems of both countries were played. The delegation also visited the Azerbaijani embassy in Rome.

News.Az